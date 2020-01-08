doctor-who-fans-convinced-more-time-lords-will-return-after-bradley-walsh-preview-clue

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Spoilers for Doctor Who Series 12: Spyfall parts one and two ahead!

Doctor Who fans are convinced more Time Lords will return to the series after a sneaky clue in the preview for series twelve, episode three.

We’re going to need some answers pronto.

The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) was left devastated at the end of episode two, when The Master (Sacha Dhawan) revealed that Gallifrey had been destroyed – again.

Taking a trip in the TARDIS to her home planet, she came across a burnt civilisation, with it looking like the villain was telling the truth for once.

However, fans aren’t convinced after Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh) was spotted holding what appears to be a hypercube in the preview for the next episode, Orphan 55.

The cubes – also known as tesseracts – have been used throughout the show as a form of communication between Time Lords.

Recognisable for their glowing white appearance, the cubes can store thoughts and speech and are theoretically impossible to intercept – although an episode during the Eighth Doctor’s (Paul McGann) era proved that hasn’t always been the case.

Eagle-eyed Whovians spotted the cube in the trailer and flocked to social media to question whether it means the Time Lords are set to return.

‘Same energy?’ one fan wrote, comparing a shot from the trailer with a picture of the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) with a cube. ‘Dear god please be a hypercube that Graham is holding.’ although it probably won’t be.’

‘Is that a Hypercube excuse me,’ another viewer asked, with one more writing on Twitter: ‘Oh *pleaselet that be a hypercube graham’s holding

The 12th series of the beloved sci-fi show has been impressing viewers in a big way, with the Doctor taking on her age-old enemy The Master in an epic chase through time.

The two-part episode gave everyone major Bond vibes and featured cameos from Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry as well as introducing new actor Sacha.

What’s not to love?





