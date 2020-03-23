'Doctor Who' actress Sophia Myles' father passes away due to Coronavirus

Ever since the time the Coronavirus pandemic spread, the world has only been hearing negative news of people testing positive and dying.

So far many have tested positive including the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju, and many more. Now, we report to you the tragic news that ‘Doctor Who’ fame actress Sophia Myles’ father, Peter Myles due to Coronavirus.

Peter Myles passed away on Sunday after battling Covid-19 for long. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com