doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness-director-steps-down-citing-‘creative-differences’-with-marvel

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has lost its director. Scott Derrickson, who also serves as executive producer on the superhero sequel, has stepped down, citing “creative differences,” reports Variety.

Derrickson had also helmed the first instalment of the Doctor Strange franchise, the 2016 superhero film.

The studio has also confirmed Derrickson’s departure in a statement, but has added he will continue as executive producer on the film.

The statement to Variety says, “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).”

On his part, Derrickson made the announcement on social media.

Check out Scott Derrickson’s announcement

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

The film is scheduled to begin production from May this year, preferably without any further delays. The report adds the creators are currently on the lookout for a suitable replacement.

Talking about the sequel, Marvel president Kevin Feige recently opened up to say Benedict Cumberbatch will return as the Sorcerer Supreme. The sequel to Doctor Strange will introduce new characters in the MCU.

Feige also said the sequel will not be a horror film but will certainly have some scary and edge-of-the-seat sequences. He added the movie will draw inspiration from some of the classics of the 1980s, such as Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom among others.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to release on 7 May, 2021.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 09: 56: 19 IST