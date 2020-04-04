“doctor-strange-2”-is-going-to-have-horror-elements!!-see-the-plot-here-with-release-date,-and-cast!!!

The possibility of a Doctor Strange 2 happening seemed none when we saw Benedict Cumberbatch disappear at the snap of a finger in the Infinity War. But fans were delighted when we saw Doctor Strange alongside other superheroes in Avengers End Game trying to fight for saving the universe. Strange Doctor 2 was confirmed as part of Phase 4 at Comic-Con with a brand new title, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Fans all over the world got a new reason to rejoice over their favorite movie getting a sequel. A change that has happened, which might be surprising is that it has left the sequel. He is said to have parted ways with Marvel due to having ” creative differences.” He had previously criticized Marvel for having very tight release schedules that resulted in the killing of art.

Is Doctor Strange 2 Cancelled??

If the sequel follows the original release plan date, we will be able to see it on May 7, 2021. The filming of the series is supposed to start in May 2020. Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the casts that has been on board since the beginning. But a few other members too might be seen in the sequel. Elizabeth Olsen will appear in the movie as Scarlet Witch, part of the sequel’s direct ties to the Disney+ show WandaVision.

These names are officially confirmed, but we may be able to see Chiwetel Ejiofor as the antagonist that if the nemesis does not return. Sources claimed that Eva Green was going to feature in the sequel but she has completely denied it.

With the exit of Derrickson, changes can be made regarding the plot but assuming it will be mostly as said before we can take in count that the sequel will have a horror element, the movie might have an interesting plot as it might be the first MCU film with a horror background. Let’s wait around and see what Marvel has in store for Doctor Strange fans.