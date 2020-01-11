doctor-strange-2-director-exits-project-for-this-shocking-reason

Doctor Strange 2Facebook

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness has reportedly hit by a roadblock as director Scott Derrickson has stepped down from the upcoming Marvel project.

Marvel studio confirmed Scott Derrickson’s departure from the project in a statement, citing creative differences. Scott, who directed the 2016 Doctor Strange, will still serve as the Executive Producer but won’t be directing the much-awaited superhero movie.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences,” Marvel said in a statement to Variety. “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Even Scott Derrickson talked about his departure from the project and stated that the decision was mutual.

“Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences,” Derrickson tweeted. “I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness details

Last year at San Diego Comic Comic-Con, Scott Derrickson stated how the upcoming Doctor Strange 2 movie would delve into the horror elements from the original Doctor Strange comics.

Disney Studios

Derrickson stated back then that he had a word with Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige about the sequel. He stated that he wished to make the first scary Marvel movie by including elements like “gothic and the horror, and the horrific.”

However, Kevin Feige later clarified that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness movie would not be a full-blown horror movie.

As of now, there are no more details about the project revealed to the media. But fans are hoping to see some more time-traveling action in the upcoming movie.

There are chances that the movie will show a post-Endgame world where Tony Stark is dead and Steve Rogers is retired from Avengers.

In July 2019, it was announced that Elizabeth Olsen would reprise her Marvel role of Wakanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and would tie into the events that will be shown into her Disney series WandaVision.

In addition to this, there are reports that the movie would also tie into Disney series Loki. So if these reports are true then we might get to see Loki back in action in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie.