doctor-saves-dog-from-being-choked-to-death-in-lift

Video captured the moment a doctor rescued a dog being choked to death when its lead got stuck in a lift.

Mohammad Awad saw the dog’s lead was trapped in the doors, and watched in horror as it was pulled up into the air.

He said: ‘It was all slow motion, but it all happened so fast. Before I knew it the dog got launched into the air and I jumped into action.’

‘I tried to break open the leash on my initial attempt and it didn’t work. I tried to break it with my strength and I just couldn’t do it.’

He said he could hear the dog whimpering as the lead choked him, and feared he had only seconds to live.

After stumbling backwards, he went back and tried again – and this time the lead snapped, releasing the dog to safety.

The whole thing was captured on the building’s CCTV, showing the desperate moment he tried to help while still wearing his hospital scrubs,

Awad, from Tampa Bay in Florida, told CNN: ‘I re-watched the video and I didn’t feel like it was me in the video, but it happened so naturally.’

He had just come back from visiting his parents and getting a plate of food from them on Monday, which he leaves on the floor in the video so he can help the dog.

Thankfully, the dog was okay after its ordeal and can be seen scampering around the floor once it was set free.