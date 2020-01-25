doctor-at-hospital-in-wuhan-dies-after-treating-patients-with-coronavirus

January 25, 2020 | 11: 57am

A medical worker attends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan. AP

A doctor working at a hospital in Wuhan, China — treating patients stricken with the coronavirus — died Saturday morning.

Liang Wudong, 62, died after he was infected with Wuhan coronavirus.

Wudong retired last year from his position as the head of the ear, nose and throat department at one of Wuhan’s top hospitals, the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese & Western Medicine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The doctor fell ill last week and was transferred to the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, also known as Jinyintan Hospital.

The Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, the People’s Daily, portrayed him as a hero for having been “at the front line fighting against” the coronavirus in a post on Twitter.