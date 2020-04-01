🔥Doc Antle's Tarzan-inspired influencer son Kody is providing the self-quarantine content you crave🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re still thinking about Tiger King and its motley crew of characters, there’s one more to add to your list immediately.

Mahamayavi Bhagavan “Doc” Antle’s son, Kody Antle, has a Tarzan aesthetic and almost two million followers and counting on Instagram, where he shares photos of himself with his menagerie of wild animal pals, much like a Disney cartoon.

If you want more animals in your life, watch Kody frolic with a tiger or spend time with his monkey brothers via TikTok videos.

While he’s no Joe Exotic, it’s certainly worth a scroll, especially to see some of the folks in Doc’s life.

Kody’s dad, Doc Antle, is a controversial figure in the Netflix show. He owns the Myrtle Beach Safari Wild Encounters Tour, where his son works.

Kody, 30, told AOL “Growing up, I realized my life is unique, really because what I wanted and other kids wanted was so different. I always just had a deeper connection to animals and I just wanted to be naked running around with tigers!”

And his life is definitely unique, as he considers a tiger named Amba his sister (he also has an actual sister, Tawny, who calls herself the Queen of the Jungle). He’s also close pals with YouTube star Logan Paul.

It makes sense that he has Hollywood pals as his father does too – he was famously featured in a Britney Spears performance and provided animals for movies including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Jungle Book.

In Tiger King, Doc is accused of having a “harem” of wives. He recently spoke to Oxygen and said, “I am absolutely not married nor have I been since my wife died over 20 years ago now. I’m not married and I certainly don’t have wives. I certainly am a single guy and I live in a house by myself.” He also told Oxygen that many of the women seen on the show are actually his son’s girlfriends.

He’s basically the Tiger Prince.