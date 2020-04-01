Do you want to interact with Neha Kakkar? Here is how you can talk to her

Contents
- 1 Neha Kakkar to interact with her fans, click here for more details
- 2 LockdownNeha Kakkar
- 3 Since Shehnaaz had told us from day one about her feelings for Siddharth Shukla, I did not play the wooing game – Balraj Syal on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
- 4 We all will suffer losses: JD Majethia on shooting lockdown
- 5 Sanaya Irani’s quarantine look brings positivity
- 6 Jinke Liye out: Neha Kakkar breaks down after being cheated
- 7 Nostalgia: Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan ROMANTIC click for fans
- 8 Top 5 Neha Kakkar’s self-made behind the scene songs
- 9 Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth to team up, find out why
- 10 Neha Kakkar makes a big announcement, check now
- 11 Naagin Mouni Roy’s MAHADEV connection during lockdown REVEALED
- 12 These Neha Kakkar’s songs have more than 50M views on YouTube, check out
- 13 IBF members offer 4 Pay Channels Sony Pal, Star Utsav, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey free to viewers for next two months
- 14 This floral outfit of Neha Kakkar is perfection in every way
- 15 6 songs of Neha Kakkar that won’t make you cry
Neha Kakkar to interact with her fans, click here for more details
Neha Kakkar is undoubtedly one of the most talented and popular singers we have in the industry. She is born to rule with her perfect voice. Neha has sung the legendary songs that received a lot of love from the audience songs like Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi or be it Dilbar.
Yesterday, her new song went viral and was loved by the audience. During the lockdown time, she decided to interact with her fans hence she would be coming live on YouTube to chat with her fans.
She took to Instagram to share the same. Check here!
View this post on Instagram
#StayHome and Sing Along #WithMe on My Youtube Channel 🥰 Coming Live for the very first time on #Youtube #Tonight at 8: 30 pm. and I’m Super Excited to Sing The Songs You Request 🎶 and Chitchat 😃 Link in Bio 😎 #NehaKakkar @youtubeindia ❤️ #JinkeLiye
A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on