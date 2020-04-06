do-you-realize-divyanka-tripathi-was-an-integral-part-of-2012’s-ramayan?

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 18: 29 [IST]

Divyanka Tripathi, who became favored by her shows – Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was the right section of the remake of mythological show, Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar, that was aired on Zee TV in 2012. The show was made by Sagar Arts. In 2012’s Ramayan, Divyanka was viewed as Chandradev disguised as Devi Apsara, who was simply sent by the Gods to distract people at the marriage of Lord Sita and Rama. She made a particular dance appearance in the mythological show. About her look, Divyanka had then said that she was presented with an Amrapali styling with a sensational beautiful white costume. About her performance, Divyanka had told Tellychakkar, “It had been great fun to accomplish a classical dance because the dance form has its charm.” The actress had also praised the production house, she had said, “This business are masters in depicting Ramayan on the tiny screen (third time). Having had their entire logistics and creative aspects ready, shooting was pretty breezy.” In the 2012’s show, Gagan Neha and Malik Sargam played the roles of Rama and Sita. While Malhar Pandya played Hanuman, Sachin Tyagi was viewed as Ravana and Neil Bhatt portrayed the role of Laxman. Ramanand Sagar directed Ramayan, that was aired during 1987 on DD National, has been re-run on Doordarshan. Arun Govil (Ram), Deepika Chikhalia (Sita), Sunil Lahri (Laxman) and Arvind Trivedi (Raavan) played the lead roles in the show. (Images Source: Snapshot from Zee TV video) Also Read: Did Doordarshan Troll Sonakshi Sinha With A Poll On Ramayan?