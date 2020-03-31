do-you-miss-kasautii-zindagii-kay-during-quarantine?-here’s-a-recap-for-you

Kasautii Zindagii Kay the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms is having a quarantine break owing to the COVID 19 outbreak in India.

The storyline is crucially poised with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) at loggerheads with Prerna avenging for whatever Anurag did to her.

Amidst this revenge mission of Prerna, the love that she had for Anurag has gone missing.

Do you think Prerna will realize what prompted Anurag to do all of that?

Do you think Prerna and Anurag will become one soon after the break ends?

Above all, are you all missing the romance of this cute pair?

For all those missing Anurag and Prerna’s love story, here is a small recap on what makes their love strong?

Well, remember the way Anurag and Prerna have always been for each other, both in happiness and sorrow. Remember the sacrifices Prerna has done for Anurag?

And also do you recollect the way Anurag took care of the pregnant Prerna even when he had a memory loss?

Above all, the way in which their daughter came to life…

Aww!!

Really nostalgic to talk about Anurag and Prerna’s love story….

Isn’t it?

