It’s only a matter of days now until Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union – as Brexit finally happens.

While the future of the country and its relationship with the EU is yet to be decided, there’s still some confusion over whether we have a deal – and whether the spectre of leaving with ‘no deal’ on 31 January has been lifted.

So just where do we stand, will we be leaving with a deal – and how will it change things for British citizens?

Here’s what you need to know…

Do we have a Brexit deal yet?

The country is due to leave the country with a deal in place after Boris Johnson’s EU Withdrawal Bill passed through Parliament.

The Bill suffered a setback on Monday after the House Of Lords voted against three aspects of the agreement.

Peers backed a cross-party amendment allowing EU citizens physical proof of their status, while peers also voted to remove the power of ministers to decide which courts should have the power to depart from judgments of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and by reference to what test.

A third defeat followed, as peers backed a move to allow cases to be referred to the Supreme Court to decide whether to depart from EU case law.

The defeats – the first for the Government at the hands of peers since the General Election – means Boris Johnson will have to take the bill back to the Commons, where he will be able to use his big majority to overturn it.

The bill will need to receive Royal Assent from the Queen before it becomes law.

Could we still leave the EU with no deal?

While the threat of ‘no deal’ might have been lifted in the wake of the Withdrawal Agreement getting through Commons, a no-deal scenario could still present itself further down the line.

Once Britain has left the Bloc, it will need to begin talks with the European Union over its future relationship and strike a trade deal.

As it stands the UK has until the end of this year – the end of the Brexit transition period – to agree this.

If by the December 31 deadline a trade deal has not been agreed between the UK and the EU, Britain will exit the transition period with no deal.

The country has until 30 June 2020 to agree a deal or ask to extend the Brexit transition period.

Boris Johnson has said he has no plans to extend the transition period and has said a deal can be struck by December 2020 – however new EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has suggested that it would be ‘impossible’ to strike a deal in the time frame.

It’s also emerged that trade talks between Britain and the EU could be delayed until March.

What will happen after Brexit?

Assuming there are no further delays to the withdrawal agreement following the House of Lords defeat, Britain will enter the transition period once Brexit has happened.

During this time the UK will have no MEPs in the European Parliament and will be independent – but will effectively remain in the EU’s customs union and single market until a trade deal is agreed.

The transition period means that – for the time being at least – things will remain the same when it comes to travel, with travel trade association Abta assuring UK travellers they will not face any extra checks or delays when journeying across the continent ‘until at least the end of 2020’.

However things are expected to change for UK citizens within the EU once the transition period is over – with the government website saying that passports may need to be renewed earlier, while a visa or permit may be needed for stays longer than three months, including to work, or for study or business travel.

