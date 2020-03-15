Do Secret Marvel Facebook Pages Reveal a Future Quake Movie or TV Show?

Some secret Marvel Facebook pages seem to tease the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming projects. This has happened more than once in the past with the studio. While fans knew that the Black Widow and Eternals movies were in development, they had not been officially announced until San Diego Comic-Con. However, Facebook pages for each movie were discovered before the annual event kicked off, and it appears that the studio may have some other tricks up its sleeve.

A Facebook page for Marvel’ Quake has been found and it seems to indicate that an eventual spin-off for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet is on the way. Bennet plays Daisy Johnson, aka Quake, on the series. It is unclear at the moment if this will be an upcoming series, possibly on Disney+, or an upcoming project for the big screen. The page is laid out the same as their official Jessica Jones page. As for what kind of Marvel Comics project this is, we should find out soon enough, now that the studio has created an official Facebook account for the project. It could also be a little while since studios are currently taking some time off due to the coronavirus.

Obviously, this Facebook discovery could end up being nothing. It is best to treat the Quake project as a rumor for the time being, even though these social media leaks have proven to be correct more than once in the past. Both Shang-Chi and Moon Knight were discovered this way, so there could very well be some validity to all of this. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if the studio throws out any more hints or officially announces something in the coming weeks.

Marvel Studios is currently suspending a number of projects due to the coronavirus. All of the Disney+ shows have temporarily shut down. The shows that are in development will continue to be, though they are worked on from home now. Shang-Chi is taking two weeks off as director Destin Daniel Cretton awaits his coronavirus test results. For now, it seems that the project will only take off the two weeks, but that could very well change in the coming days. If Cretton does test positive, the movie will be put on hold for a lot longer as they figure out how to quarantine the director.

The coronavirus has not been good to the entertainment industry thus far. Movie attendance is down as people start to avoid public places. For now, MCU fans could be looking forward to a new show or movie with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet. This has not been confirmed and could very well be some fan buying the domain name to later sell back to the studio for an expensive price. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds for Marvel Studios and the rest. The secret Facebook page was first discovered on Reddit.

Topics: Agents of Shield