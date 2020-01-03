Do not be fooled by a low-key arrival – Sam Kerr at Chelsea could be huge for women’s club football in England

Three suitcases stacked on an airport trolley, smiling through the jet lag, Sam Kerr was photographed arriving at a London airport last weekend.
Unlike with landmark international signings in the men’s game, there were no waiting paparazzi, no Sky Sports presenters lurking outside training grounds or any gathering of journalists at a shirt presentation. It was just Chelsea’s media team there to capture the moment their new striker touched down. But do not be fooled, the potential impact of Kerr joining could be seismic in the evolution of women’s club football in this country.
Since then, Chelsea’s marketing on social media has been almost exclusively Kerr content. A video of Kerr strolling onto the training field at their Cobham base for the first time; Kerr beaming during warm-up drills; Kerr with the ball at her feet; manager Emma Hayes with her arm draped around Kerr; Kerr in her first team photo.
If 2019 was a turning point for the women’s game, one obvious lesson learned was that the star power of individuals can boost the collective profile of the sport. Megan Rapinoe went from well-known athlete activist in the US to worldwide phenom. Lucy Bronze and Ellen White gained household recognition in this country. Dutch star Vivianne Miedema sent Twitter into a frenzy thanks to a six-goal game for Arsenal last month. Female footballing faces on the back pages and on magazine covers during and after the World Cup turned into record-breaking viewership and crowds – and Chelsea have taken note in their marquee signing.
Kerr holds the record for goals scored in both the American NWSL and Australian W-League, and has won the last five consecutive Golden Boots in both leagues. She is the Australian Matildas captain, was shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or both in 2018 and 2019 and is arguably the best striker on the planet. In moving to Chelsea from the Chicago Red Stars, she is easily the WSL’s most prolific signing since Manchester City gained the USA’s Carli Lloyd on loan in 2017.
What Kerr offers on the pitch, where she could potentially make her WSL debut on Sunday against Reading, is potentially boundless. If she can bring the kind of form that saw her score 19 goals from 23 appearances for Chicago in 2019, she may be the edge third-placed Chelsea need to win trophies as well as regain a coveted Champions League spot.
Kerr choosing Chelsea also offers a symbolic measure of the English top division’s status globally. In signing the highly sought-after Australian, Chelsea beat out stiff competition from European champions Lyon, a team the WSL has lost the likes of Bronze and Nikita Parris to. After two years of negotiations according to Hayes, Kerr’s signing bucks the trend of the best moving to France or USA, and Chelsea were hardly going to let the opportunity to hype her up go to waste – especially as she is reportedly now the league’s best paid player. But more to that, the club already have a proven track record as the savviest in the WSL when it comes to engaging fans.
Chelsea have averaged over 4,100 at their Kingsmeadow home this season while closest competitors Arsenal and Manchester City’s highest attendances at their home grounds tally at just 2,424 and 2,293 respectively. Clubs lower down the table struggle to even hit the 1,000 mark, but Chelsea are cultivating a fanbase to ensure near sell-outs most games with plans in place to expand their stadium to at least 6,000 capacity next summer. The World Cup wave cannot be the vehicle driving the league forever and Chelsea are well aware – they kick off 2020 with Kerr part of their plan to keep the momentum inside their packed stands.
As players across the league have marked the new decade by posting throwback photos in baggy kits to show how far they and the game have come, 10 years from now we may note the image of Kerr and her luggage as a turning point not only for Chelsea, but the WSL’s growth as a whole.