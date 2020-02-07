dnc-chair-urges-recanvass-of-iowa-caucuses-amid-results-delays

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for the Iowa Democratic Party to conduct a recanvass of the caucus results amid ongoing delays in their release.

Tom Perez, the party’s chairman, said the recanvass was necessary to ensure “public confidence in the results.””Enough is enough,” Perez tweeted. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

The Iowa Democratic Party defines a recanvass as “a hand audit of Caucus Math Worksheets and Reporting Forms to ensure that they were tallied and reported in the telephone intake sheets and caucus reporting application correctly.”

Requests for a recanvass must come in written form from a presidential campaign, according to the state party’s Iowa Delegate Selection Plan. Candidates have until Friday at noon to make a request.In response to Perez’s call for a recanvass, Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price said they are prepared if any presidential campaign asks for the audit.”In such a circumstance, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns,” he said in a statement. “This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic caucus, and we are committed to ensuring the results accurately reflect the preference of Iowans.” The state party owes “it to the thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucus-goers to remain focused on collecting and reviewing incoming results,” Price said.Results from Monday’s caucuses have been released in waves. With 97% of precincts now reporting, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a razor-thin lead over Senator Bernie Sanders for delegates. Buttigieg currently has 26.2% of State Delegate Equivalents, while Sanders has 26.1%.Senator Elizabeth Warren is in third with 18.2%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 15.8% and Senator Amy Klobuchar with 12.2%. Price said the IDP is “working diligently to report the final 54 precincts to get as close to final reporting as possible.” The reporting of results from Monday’s caucuses was initially delayed due to issues with a mobile phone app that was intended to collect and transmit caucus results. Precinct chairs who used a hotline to report the results to the Iowa Democratic Party also ran into problems, as they reported long wait times before connecting with party officials. But as results have been trickling out, other errors appeared to pop up. The New York Times reported Thursday that it found that “more than 100 precincts reported results that were internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses.” Price said in his statement that during the collection of records of results, the party “identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to promptly correct those errors.” The delayed process in the reporting of results has led both Sanders and Buttigieg to claim victory. Both have moved on to campaigning in New Hampshire, which will hold its primary on Tuesday. While Buttigieg maintains a slight edge in delegates, Sanders told supporters Wednesday during an event in Manchester, New Hampshire, that his campaign is “winning the popular initial vote by some 6,000 votes.”