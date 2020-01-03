dmk-opens-up-big-lead-in-tamil-nadu-local-body-polls,-amid-cheating-claim

Tamil Nadu Election Result: MK Stalin alleged irregularities in counting for local polls (File)

Chennai:

The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu has gained a strong lead over the ruling AIADMK in results for nearly 92,000 rural local body posts, including Panchayat Union and District Panchayat Union ward members, held late last month. Latest trends indicate the DMK ahead in 1,557 Panchayat Union seats and the AIADMK in 1,267. The DMK is also ahead in 97 District Panchayat Union seats compared to 69 for the AIADMK. These elections are being seen by many as a precursor for Assembly polls expected in 2021.

The counting process, which began 8 am yesterday, has not been without controversy.

On Thursday DMK chief MK Stalin, who is also Leader of Opposition, accused the AIADMK of “conspiring” to stop his party’s victory in the election. Mr Stalin pointed to Salem, which is also the Assembly seat of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy, where he claimed result had not been announced despite the completion of counting for the seat; the DMK was leading there.

“Ruling AIADMK is conspiring to stop DMK’s victory. Results in Salem (which is also the Assembly seat of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy) where DMK leads not announced even after counting is over. We are moving the courts,” he said, after meeting the State Election Commissioner (SEC), adding, “We will decide whether to sit here on protest or hold a state-wide agitation”.

Earlier today news agency IANS quoted the Chief Minister as saying that vote counting was progressing smoothly. Mr Palaniswamy also denied claims of irregularities by MK Stalin.

The Madras High Court has directed State Election Commission to submit CCTV footage of counting activities across the state.

Elections – for local rural bodies only – are being held for 91,975 posts; these include for Gram Panchayat ward members, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward members and District Panchayat Union ward members. More than 2.3 lakh candidates contested the election.

The DMK swept the state in Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year; the party won 37 of 38 seats leaving only one for the AIADMK, which had allied with the BJP. The AIADMK gained a measure of revenge in October by winning by-polls for two Assembly seats, both previously held by the DMK.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) the first phase (December 27) saw polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second phase (December 30) saw 77.73 per cent.

With input from IANS