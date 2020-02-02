Djokovic vs Thiem LIVE: Australian Open Men's Final result and UK start time

Welcome to the final day of our coverage of the 2020 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem take to the Rod Laver Arena for one last time as they contest the Men’s Singles Final this morning.

World No2 Djokovic reached the final courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Rodger Federer, while dispatched of Alexander Zverev in a four-set thriller, having beaten Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

The match is due to start at 8.30am GMT, and you can follow all of the action live right here.

But first, let’s have a recap of what happened yesterday.Sofia Kenin came from a set down to beat Garbine Muguruza and win her first Grand Slam title in a dramatic women’s singles final.The 21-year-old edged a thrilling two-hour contest in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena crowd 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to become the youngest Australian Open winner since Maria Sharapova in 2008.

Novak Djokovic is aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win eight titles in Melbourne.But first, he must get past the resilient Dominic Thiem. playing in his first final here.We’ll have all the build-up and key statistics for you before today’s final.

Hello and welcome back to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Australian Open men’s singles final!

GAME, SET, MATCH

It’s all over for Mattek-Sands/MurrayThey have lost 7-5 4-6 (1-10) to Krejcikova/Mektic who take the mixed doubles title.A narrow defeat for the American-British pairing, but the tiebreaker underlined how strong the Czech-Croat duo were towards the end of that match.

Tiebreak | Mattek-Sands/Murray 1-7 Krejcikova/MekticThis has quickly turned into a nightmare for Murray/Mattek-Sands. They’re all over the place and surely, a six-point deficit is too great to make up from here.

Tiebreak | Mattek-Sands/Murray 1-3 Krejcikova/MekticA lovely dink over the net from Mektic and they are now in control of this tiebreak.Will Mattek-Sands/Murray find a way back?

Final set tiebreak!Mattek-Sands/Murray 7-5 4-6 Krejcikova/MekticAn admirable fightback from Mattek-Sands/Murray but it’s a love hold on Mektic’s serve.We’re heading to a final set tiebreaker!

BREAK OF SERVE

BREAK! Mattek-Sands/Murray 7-5 3-5 Krejcikova/MekticTrouble for Mattek-Sands/Murray as they go down a double break in this second set and now it’s going to be Mektic to serve to take it to a final set tiebreaker.And after Mattek-Sands gets it wrong again with a marginal call on the baseline, it’s set point. Mattek-Sands smashes the overhead in between Mektic’s legs and volleys wide superbly to steal back a break.

BREAK OF SERVE

Mattek-Sands/Murray 7-5 2-4 Krejcikova/MekticOh dear. From 40-15, Mattek-Sands/Murray concede a crucial break and now they’re facing the prospect of a final set tiebreaker if Krejcikova/Mektic lock down the break.And despite their best efforts, Mattek-Sands’ looping effort sails past the baseline.

Mattek-Sands/Murray 7-5 2-2 Krejcikova/MekticThis second set is hanging in the balance at the moment with neither side giving an inch on their serve.Four consecutive holds now.

Mattek-Sands/Murray 7-5 1-1 Krejcikova/MekticAn even start to the second set as Murray pulls off two aces on her serve to get on the board.A classy winner from Murray gives them a chance at nabbing a break but Mektic holds on his serve to draw level.

SET!Mattek-Sands/Murray 7-5 Krejcikova/MekticWhat a fightback. Mattek-Sands hits an absolute scorcher off the serve from Krejcikova and now they have two set points – a scenario that seemed nigh on impossible half an hour ago.It’s a stunner from Mattek-Sands again that seals it, with a backhand winner that sails down the line.They’re a set away from a third Slam title as a pairing!

BREAK OF SERVE

BREAK! Mattek-Sands/Murray 5-5 Krejcikova/MekticMurray appears to be growing in confidence as he serves down the middle and volleys home to make it 40-0, before wrapping up the love hold with a sumptuous serve out wide.Serving for the set, Mektic makes a meal of the looping forehand and it’s a first break-back point for Mattek-Sands/Murray, but it’s a big serve down the middle to save it and now it’s all on the line with a deciding point.Mektic serves up a double fault though, and against the odds, the British-American pair are back on level terms!

Mattek-Sands/Murray 3-5 Krejcikova/MekticA decent recovery from Mattek-Sands/Murray as the former forces an error from Mektic to seal the hold.But Mektic absolutely races through his service game, holding to love, to inch closer to taking the first set. A break looks very far away at this point.

Mattek-Sands/Murray 2-4 Krejcikova/MekticA better service from Murray this around as they only concede a point from a Mektic winner.But it’s another comfortable hold as Krejcikova’s volley lands bang on the line. Another misjudgement from the British-American pair.

Mattek-Sands/Murray 1-3 Krejcikova/MekticIt has to be said, Murray and Mattek-Sands are way below their usual level out there especially on serve. Not sure they’ll be able to get the break back anytime soon as it stands. Krejcikova/Mektic have already hit six winners.

BREAK OF SERVE

BREAK! Mattek-Sands/Murray 0-1 Krejcikova/MekticA misjudgement from Mattek-Sands on the deciding point as she leaves the lob from Mektic and it bounces on the line.

The action isn’t over yet!Jamie Murray and his partner Bethany Mattek-Sands take on Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic in the Mixed Doubles final.

Kenin thanks her team, her dad – who is filming proudly on his iPhone – and her mother back home. The 21-year-old then jokes she hopes she did OK with the speech, which prompts a laugh from the crowd. There’s something so likable about her unflappable character.An unforgettable moment for her.

Kenin salutes the crowd…These past two weeks have been the best of my life. I love you guys from the bottom of my heart.

TV, online and live stream information

The Australian Open is available exclusively live in the UK on Eurosport.

Head to Head record

Djokovic enjoys a 6-4 record against the Austrian on the ATP Tour.

However, it should be pointed out that Thiem has won the last two meetings between the two players.