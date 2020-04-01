dj-khaled-offers-financial-resources-to-combat-the-coronavirus-pandemic

DJ Khaled is another celebrity who wants to support the healthcare system in the fight against the terrible coronavirus pandemic which has been terrorizing the planet for more than three months now.

People are frightened, and the feelings of fear and uncertainty are becoming the rules of everyday life.

The Shade Room revealed the DJ’s latest move to help in this global crisis.

‘In conjunction with Direct Relief and superhuman, We The Best Foundation has partnered with the organizations to provide medical resources,’ TSR writes.

TSR continued and revealed that ‘In a press release, the producer stated helping the community is his mission, and that’s why he started his organization.’

Someone said: ‘I’m glad to see celebs stepping up. But the people talking about how they only giving less than a certain amt of their income need to gtf 😒 have u given some? donated sum? right.’

Another follower posted this: ‘He’s nice, he’s generous, he’s supportive,’ and a fan who freaked out said: ‘I thought it was finna say he had Corona. Was getting ready to type “another one🗣” ☹️’

One other commenter wrote: ‘Good, maybe he will also spread some of this generosity to the artists he has signed to his label but doesn’t pay them what they are owed.’

A commenter said: ‘These hospitals are corporations that overcharge the people every day, why are these celebrities helping them?’

Someone else posted this: ‘Resources are people who can help. Which is helpful right? But he should want to donate money, and or PPE EQUIPMENT.’

At the beginning of this year, DJ Khaled made headlines again when it’s been revealed that he and Nicole Tuck welcomed their second child together.

Dj Khaled shared the news with his fans and followers, making them excited and happy for the great news that debuted this year.



