DJ Khaled is making huge efforts towards fighting coronavirus by his partnership with Direct Relief and Simplehuman. Check out for more details.

DJ Khaled is the most recent star to help in the battle against COVID-19. Prior this week, Khaled and spouse Nicole Tuck reported their We The Best establishment has joined forces with compassionate associations Direct Relief and Simplehuman to carry more supplies to bleeding-edge social insurance labourers in New York and Miami emergency clinics.

Khaled’s endeavours, alongside his better half Nicole Tuck, will give more than 10,000 gloves, covers and other PPE, or individual defensive hardware, in the two urban areas, as per Billboard.

The KHALED FAMLIY and @WeTheBestFDN are grateful to partner with @DirectRelief and @simplehuman to aid in supplying additional supplies to healthcare workers on the front line in both New York and Miami local hospitals. Learn more here! https://t.co/0b2ZSegwol pic.twitter.com/nedn275VTC — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) March 31, 2020

“Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation back in 2018. By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the medical staff who are most at risk in local hospitals in New York and Miami. It’s important to us to take care of those who take care of us.” the producer said in a statement.

“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for this extraordinary act of personal generosity from DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck to help keep health workers safe as they put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe,” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief president, and CEO.

The country over, specialists have joined forces with alleviation reserves, including MusiCares, to help ensure human services labourers and help the individuals who have been the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic