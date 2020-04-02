dj-khaled-donates-over-10,000-masks-to-healthcare-workers-amid-a-supply-shortage

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the US is now facing an acute shortage of surgical masks. Though Americans have been urged to stay at home in order to “flatten the curve” of infections and give hospitals and healthcare workers a break, ER rooms are still seeing an increasing number of cases. Many musicians have stepped up to the plate to help out healthcare workers amid the pandemic. Lizzo recently offered free lunch to several hospitals throughout the country. Future started a campaign to donate masks to hospitals. Now, DJ Khaled is following suit.

The producer and his philanthropic foundation We The Best is partnering with Direct Relief and Simplehuman to donate necessary supplies to hospitals and healthcare workers. With the partnership, over 10,000 masks will be donated to healthcare workers in Miami and New York along with PPE (personal protective equipment) kits and latex gloves. According to Direct Relief’s website, the organization works within “the U.S. and internationally to equip doctors and nurses with life-saving medical resources to care for the world’s most vulnerable people.”

Khaled’s partnership with Simplehuman will supply hands-free soap dispensers to places in need like hospitals, and other community-based organizations. The recipients of the soap dispensers will be nominated by community members through their website.

Check out DJ Khaled’s partnership announcement above.

