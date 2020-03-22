dj-d-nice’s-‘club-quarantine’-livestream-on-instagram-provides-a-dance-break-from-coronavirus-worries

With many sectors of the nation practicing social distancing in response to the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, it could be easy to feel hopeless, overwhelmed, or isolated as millions of Americans hunker down in hopes of slowing the virus’ spread. Fortunately, a number of folks are doing their best to keep us all entertained and encouraged.

None is having more success than DJ D-Nice, the iconic hip-hop figure who began as a member of Boogie Down Productions in the 1980s and discovered Kid Rock in 1998. The “Club Quarantine” edition of his weekly Home School livestream taking place right now on his Instagram is bringing musical upliftment to over 50,000 users on Instagram as he plays hits ranging three decades, often themed to the latest high-profile guest to join the stream.

The well-established hip-hop DJ has been joined by celebrities including Alicia Keys, Diddy, Oprah, Will Smith, Missy Elliott, and even Michelle Obama. CNN reports that Janet Jackson, Common, John Legend, Big Daddy Kane, and more have entered the chat, with a few even splitting the livestream picture with D-Nice during the live DJ set. Meanwhile, the DJ himself has shouted out the various high-profile entries to the chat, including several in a “thank you” post on his main feed.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected. From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me. Thank you to all of the artists that popped in to show love. Al B. Sure, Andre Harrell, Angie Martinez, Anthony Hamilton, Beverly Bond, Bevy Smith, Big Daddy Kane, Bink, Black Thought, Bun B, Chris Spencer, Common, Damien Hall, Dave Chappelle, Deborah Cox, Debra Lee, DJ Camilo, DJ Cassidy, DJ Clark Kent, DJ Goldfinger, DJ Tony Touch, Donald Faison, Dres, Dule Hill, Erick Sermon, Estelle, Fab 5 Freddy, Fat Joe, Ghostface, Grand Puba, Jairobi White, Jazmyn Simon, Jermaine Dupri, Jill Scott, Jim Jones, Joe Budden, John Legend, Jonathan Mannion, Kardinal Official, Kenny Burns, Kenny Smith, Kevin Liles, Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe, Lennox Lewis, Letoya Luckett, LL Cool J, Louise Hazel, Mary J. Blige, Maseo, MC Lyte, Michael Ealy, Michael Rapaport, Michelle Wolf, Naomi Campbell, Nile Rodgers, Omar Dorsey, Oneal McKnight, Posdonus, Royale Watkins, Russell Simmons, Sophia Chang, Spice Adams, Spinderella, Stretch Armstrong, Swin Cash, Tank, Tasha Smith, Teddy Riley, Tobe Nwigwe, Zab Judah, and more. Class resumes today at 2pm pst. Please tell your friends. #BrandNice #dnicehomeschool

A post shared by D-Nice (@dnice) on Mar 20, 2020 at 8: 47am PDT

You can join the livestream here and follow more of Uproxx’s coronavirus coverage here.