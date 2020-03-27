DJ D-Nice Will Bring Club Quarantine To The NBA’s Instagram Account On Friday Evening

Posted by — March 27, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
dj-d-nice-will-bring-club-quarantine-to-the-nba’s-instagram-account-on-friday-evening

It’s hard for anything to feel normal right now. People are stuck inside as a precaution while hospitals in every corner of the globe are working to identify and treat those who are suffering from COVID-19. It’s a necessary precaution for the time being, but it can certainly still be really difficult.
There are plenty of ways that folks have stayed entertained amid this period of self-isolation. Watching old sporting events, playing video games, reading books, and getting work done from home are the sorts of things that people have turned to, but there are still ways to have virtual gatherings with others. One extremely popular example of this is DJ D-Nice’s Club Quarantine, a live-streamed set that has attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers and has featured cameos — in some form or fashion — from some of the biggest names in music and culture.
The NBA has decided to get in on the fun. The league announced that DJ D-Nice will bring Club Quarantine to its official Instagram account on Friday evening, with a set that is scheduled to go from 7-9 p.m. EST.

It’s hardly the first thing the league has done on IG to keep fans engaged while it’s on hiatus — earlier in the day on Friday, Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo held a concert on the account. Even beyond these sorts of musical performances, the NBA has handed the keys to its Instagram over to a number of basketball players, like Elena Delle Donne, P.J. Tucker, and Damian Lillard.

You May Also Like

youtuber-bhuvan-bam’s-style-statement-with-his-shades

Youtuber Bhuvan Bam’s style statement with his shades

kenya-moore-and-marc-daly:-inside-their-relationship-progress-–-are-they-ever-getting-back-together?

Kenya Moore And Marc Daly: Inside Their Relationship Progress – Are They Ever Getting Back Together?

post-malone-urged-by-fans-to-do-virtual-beer-pong-tournament

Post Malone Urged By Fans To Do Virtual Beer Pong Tournament

here’s-why-pistons-coach-dwane-casey-was-‘very-unhappy’-christian-wood’s-positive-coronavirus-test-leaked

Here’s Why Pistons Coach Dwane Casey Was ‘Very Unhappy’ Christian Wood’s Positive Coronavirus Test Leaked

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *