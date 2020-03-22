dj-d-nice-hosts-lit-virtual-dance-party-amid-quarantine

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: DJ D-Nice attends the “BET Twenties” produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

DJ D-Nice is making it safe to party during social distancing—virtually, that is.

The DJ and photographer since Wednesday has been taking to Instagram to host daily virtual dance parties that he calls, “Home School.” Some fans have affectionately dubbed it “Club Quarantine,” according to Oprah Magazine.

With the party’s popularity taking off, D-Nice has had many special celebrity guests throughout the week, including Janet Jackson, John Legend, Common, and Dave Chappelle. But on Saturday, things got even more lit when Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Ellen Degeneres joined the fun. Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders made an appearance as well.

Views for Saturday’s Home School dance party reached up to 100,000 live viewers, Oprah Magazine reported, which is not hard with D-Nice spinning tracks by Rihanna, Janet Jackson and more.

#MyLatest — It’s not the coronavirus vaccine, but D-Nice’s #ClubQuarantine IG Live dance parties feel like some sort of cure. Just the latest example of how black creativity shines even in the most uncertain of times. https://t.co/Drm34Rz26w

— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) March 22, 2020

“I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected,” D-Nice wrote on Instagram after the success of his Friday night dance party. “From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me.”

I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected. From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me. Thank you to all of the artists that popped in to show love. Al B. Sure, Andre Harrell, Angie Martinez, Anthony Hamilton, Beverly Bond, Bevy Smith, Big Daddy Kane, Bink, Black Thought, Bun B, Chris Spencer, Common, Damien Hall, Dave Chappelle, Deborah Cox, Debra Lee, DJ Camilo, DJ Cassidy, DJ Clark Kent, DJ Goldfinger, DJ Tony Touch, Donald Faison, Dres, Dule Hill, Erick Sermon, Estelle, Fab 5 Freddy, Fat Joe, Ghostface, Grand Puba, Jairobi White, Jazmyn Simon, Jermaine Dupri, Jill Scott, Jim Jones, Joe Budden, John Legend, Jonathan Mannion, Kardinal Official, Kenny Burns, Kenny Smith, Kevin Liles, Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe, Lennox Lewis, Letoya Luckett, LL Cool J, Louise Hazel, Mary J. Blige, Maseo, MC Lyte, Michael Ealy, Michael Rapaport, Michelle Wolf, Naomi Campbell, Nile Rodgers, Omar Dorsey, Oneal McKnight, Posdonus, Royale Watkins, Russell Simmons, Sophia Chang, Spice Adams, Spinderella, Stretch Armstrong, Swin Cash, Tank, Tasha Smith, Teddy Riley, Tobe Nwigwe, Zab Judah, and more. Class resumes today at 2pm pst. Please tell your friends. #BrandNice #dnicehomeschool

It is clear that fans from all over the world are truly appreciative of D-Nice’s efforts to help get people through this coronavirus pandemic with hundreds of people commenting their thanks under his posts.

“Thanks Dnice took me back old school. Not a care in the world,” one commenter wrote.

“Nobel Peace Prize type work,” another person said.

“You’ve been a blessing to our souls fam! A God send,” someone else praised.

D-Nice plans to continue his daily spinning during the quarantine. So if you miss one, there will be another lit party to follow.