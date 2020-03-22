dj-d-nice-attracts-a-list-celebrities-to-instagram-live-dj-set-where-everyone-is-invited

In the face of adversity, the human race is coming together now more than ever in the most creative ways. In an effort to raise people’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic, artists are stepping up to keep everyone entertained.

Currently, countries around the world are trying to flatten the curve to keep the Coronavirus from spreading and overcrowding the healthcare system by having citizens stay home. While some places are asking people to please stay home, others have made it mandatory not to leave your house unless there is an essential reason.

Additionally, there are people who still have to leave every day to go to work in the medical field, retail business, and more.

With kids out of school and adults out of work — it’s easy to get bored or feel down when you or your loved ones have isolated yourselves from the world.

Iconic DJ known as D-Nice has taken it into his own hands to put on multiple hours-long sets where he plays hits, remixes, and everything in between to lift the mood and get others dancing.

He has been doing it for multiple days and his sets have attracted A-list celebrities like Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Donny Wahlberg and tons more.

The best thing about these virtual DJ parties is that it’s free and anyone can attend. Just hop on Instagram and click his page.

In one post, D-Nice wrote: ‘I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings! Sending some love to my family. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists! JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, De La Soul, Black Thought, Diddy, Bun B., Keri Hilson, Will Packer, Gabrielle Union, H.E.R., America Ferrara, Donnie Wahlberg, Uncle Luke, Russell Simmons, Dapper Dan, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, T.I., Kelly Rowland, Common, Lance Gross, Queen Latifah, DJ Clark Kent, Rich Medina, DJ Tony Touch, Stretch Armstrong, Traci Ellis Ross, Ne-Yo, Usher, DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, NO I.D., Yvette Noel Schure, Erykah Badu, Fat Joe, Jay Electronica, PNB Rock, Nile Rogers, Fonzworth Bentley, Marisa Tomei, Michelle Williams, Victor Cruz, Karruenche Tran, Ciara, Daymond John, Angie Martinez, Groove Theory’s Bryce, Tank, Cam’ron, Ludacris, Fabolous, Dorian Missick, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tasha Smith, Jadakiss, Kwamé, Chris Spencer, Royale Watkins, Estelle, Bresha Webb, Jermaine Dupri, Vanessa Williams, DJ Aktive, Lee Daniels, Affion Crockett, MC Lyte, Ro James, D-Dot Angelette, Kenny Burns, Tika Sumpter, Marlon Wayans, Lauren London, Loni Love, Dallas Austin, June Ambrose, April Walker, Just Blaze, Kangol Kid from UTFO, Omar Epps, Keisha Epps, Roland Martin, Big Tigger, DJ Trauma, Lil Jon, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, DJ Cassidy, Marsai Martin, Lance Gross, Anthony Hamilton, Young Guru, Lalah Hathaway, Carl Payne, Damien Hall, Denyce Lawton, Lennox Lewis, Niecy Nash, Mashonda, Erick Sermon, Jairobi, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, Miles Brown, Lamann Rucker, Mark Brown, DJ VLuv, and more. Wow!

Other celebrities have done similar virtual events.

DJ Pauly D went live on Facebook where he showed off his DJ’ing skills that get him booked at clubs all around the world.

Swae Lee got social media buzzing when he performed for his followers and even did a stage dive.

Erykah Badu is having an online concert where she is only charging $1 for the entry fee.



