Dixons Carphone hit with £500,000 fine over cyber attack

Dixons Carphone has been fined £500,000 after a cyber attack compromised the data of at least 14 million people.

An investigation into the electronics retailer found that an attacker had installed malware on 5,390 tills at its Currys PC World and Dixons Travel Stores between July 2017 and April 2018.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the malware had collected personal data for nine months before it was detected.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ICO said that the company’s failure to secure its system allowed unauthorised access to 5.6 million payment card details used in transactions as well as the personal information of around 14 million people. This included full names, postcodes, email addresses and failed credit check details from internal servers.

Dixons Carphone broke the Data Protection Act 1998 by having poor security arrangements and failing to take adequate steps to protect personal data, according to the ICO.