divyanka-trolled-yet-again;-this-time-for-pointing-out-unhygienic-condition-of-quarantine-centres

Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 18: 45 [IST]

The Coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China, has now reached dozens of countries, who are fighting the disease. Many of them must be aware that a few people reportedly escaped from the quarantine centres because of unhygienic conditions. Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is quite active on social media, pointed out about the unhygienic condition of quarantine centres and urged government to improve hygiene conditions of quarantine centres in India. Instead of praising the actress for the same, a few of them trolled the actress. Divyanka shared a link of the petition and a picture of a dirty washroom and captioned it as, “UGLY REALITY! Why won’t people run away from QUARANTINE CENTRES if this is how they are treated! URGENTLY @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan take steps to improve the hygiene condition of #quarantine centers in India- Sign the Petition!” Soon after Divyanka shared the tweet, a user shared a story to inform the actress that a a person returning from New York had a very pleasant experience at the quarantine centre. The user wrote, “I heard a very beautiful story from Kasturba Hospital in Bombay, where a person who returned from New York said she had a very pleasant experience with super clean bathrooms and very clean rooms. And on the other hand lots of reports of dirty centres. Hope everyone learns!” To this, Divyanka replied, “I hope this happens everywhere. India must start setting examples in health care. Indians pay enough taxes that our sick and suffering get good care.” A few users even asked if the photo is a verified one. Another user wrote, “She never tweeted what happened afterwards..I feel it’s not true.” A few other users commented, “Ye fake h… don’t believe presstitues … trust me it’s bot like this…,” “Mam this is propaganda… Don’t fall in this trap Folded hands,” “DT I think this is a fake news because there’s no details in it” and “It’s very easy to start petition without knowing whole truth Face with rolling eyes is this pic is verified ? Do you have any proof?! In this situation Stop Propaganda & start cooperating with government 4 good ! So disappointing celebs use their popularity for propaganda #IndiaFightCorona.” Well, this is not the first time that the actress is being trolled. Earlier, she was trolled for her insensitive tweet. She later deleted the tweet and apologised for the same. UGLY REALITY! Why won’t people run away from QUARANTINE CENTRES if this is how they are treated!

URGENTLY @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan take steps to improve the hygiene condition of #quarantine centers in India- Sign the Petition!https://t.co/8C5wfpDrAX via @ChangeOrg_India

— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 23, 2020 You should visit the link and read the the first hand experience of someone. Yes people themselves can clean…but if you are suddenly thrown in situation with no food, no water…you won’t go and clean toilets first.

I hope our patients are assured good hygiene and care. https://t.co/RacTDjQP3H

— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 23, 2020 I agree! That’s stupid! Few are uneducated and few others educated idiots. I am not here to argue about who did what!

If we start counting…”Problems to behen bohot hain” par Abhi ka topic hai— GOOD HEALTH CARE for all! https://t.co/n9Khr5Zn3W

— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 23, 2020 (Social media posts are not edited)