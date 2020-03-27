divyanka-tripathi-slams-those-who-‘coronashame’-airline-crew,-healthcare-workers

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 0: 42 [IST]

TV personalities have been doing their part to spread awareness regarding all aspects of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Many have been urging people to practice self isolation and follow the rules of the nationwide lockdown. Another important aspect that celebrities have been schooling their fans on is to not ostracize those working in medical fields, aviation industry and essential services. Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi came out in support of an airline crew member and her mother who were ostracized by their neighbourhood. Sharing that her own brother is a pilot and her father works at a pharmacy, Divyanka called out all those who 'corona shame' such people. In a lengthy Instagram post, Divyanka wrote, "#CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don't lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans. My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff." She continued, "Until recently, when officials posted a vague label outside our Bhopal house which 'failed to mention that he's NOT COVID POSITIVE', I didn't know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised…just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE!" Talking about how certain people are risking their own lives to serve others, she wrote, "My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home. It's a risk so many brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers are taking every day providing us essential services, while their families can only pray for their well being. We conveniently traveled. We are still shopping for our medicines, grocery etc but when it comes to addressing these selfless workers, some of us choose to ostracise them! Least we can do is be respectful as neighbors and fellow citizens, let them live with dignity, if not thank them personally." View this post on Instagram #CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don't lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans. My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff. Until recently, when officials posted a vague label outside our Bhopal house which 'failed to mention that he's NOT COVID POSITIVE', I didn't know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised…just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE! My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home. It's a risk so many brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers are taking every day providing us essential services, while their families can only pray for their well being. We conveniently traveled. We are still shopping for our medicines, grocery etc but when it comes to addressing these selfless workers, some of us choose to ostracise them! Least we can do is be respectful as neighbors and fellow citizens, let them live with dignity, if not thank them personally. #AviationCrewDeservesRespect #BeingQuarantinedIsNotBeingPositive #StopCoronaShaming #NotAllQuarantinedArePositive A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11: 03am PDT