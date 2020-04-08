divyanka-tripathi-finds-pregnancy-rumours-awkwardly-funny;-reveals-if-she’ll-ever-do-bigg-boss

For Quick Alerts

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 16: 11 [IST]

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the popular and talented actresses in the television industry. In a live chat with Pinkvilla, the actress answered a few fans questions and revealed if she will ever do Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi. When a fan asked her about silliest or funniest rumour that she heard about herself, she laughed off and said that it would be rumours about her pregnancy. Divyanka Tripathi Finds Pregnancy Rumours Awkwardly Funny The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said, “I think our baby rumours, like I am expecting, in fact, someone wrote…. that we have had a baby and I have kept it in wraps. So these get a little awkwardly funny for us, especially being a woman.” – (sic) Will Divyanka Ever Participate In Bigg Boss? When asked if she would participate in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, she said, “If I ever do Bigg Boss then you can guess that there is some big trouble in my life. With due respect to the makers, everyone must be really working hard. All those who go to the show, who make them but everyone has different taste buds. I also have few comfort zones in working as well as watching shows. I find Bigg Boss too stressful. The contestants as well as the people who watch look stressed out. And I can’t handle all the fights that happen.” Actress Would Love To Do Khatron Ke Khiladi When asked if she would participate in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, she said that she would totally love to do it and always wanted to do the show, but due to her slipped disc issue, she is a bit scared to participate. Also, the actress added that she doesn’t know swimming and cannot eat insects as she is a vegetarian. However, Divyanka added that she would love to do it anyway! What DT Does During The Quarantine Period? The Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actress revealed that she makes sure that she works out every day and is trying to learn newer things during the quarantine period. (Images Source: Instagram) Also Read: Did You Know Divyanka Tripathi Was A Part Of 2012’s Ramayan? Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 16: 11 [IST] X Receive FREE Movie News & Gupshup In Your Inbox