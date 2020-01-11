divorce-fears,-shock-proposal-and-a-confession:-6-big-neighbours-spoilers

We’re barely into 2020 and already some of the Neighbours lot will be wishing this year could be over by the looks of things.

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) for one is wishing he could skip ahead to 2021 after losing Nell Rebecchi. Can he find her before something terrible happens? Toadie (Ryan Moloney) will never forgive him if it does.

Shane (Nick Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) could be kicking off 2020 with a divorce if Roxy (Zima Anderson) has anything to do with it.

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) is finding the New Year a struggle and her resolution to keep away from Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) isn’t going too well, but he has a plan that could see more than just her heart get broken.

And poor Hendrix (Ben Turland) has some serious explaining to do.

Here’s what’s ahead on Neighbours.

1. A desperate search for Nell

Kyle is horrified that he has lost Nell and berates himself for taking his eye off the ball. Thankfully she is found – she’d made her own way to Sonya’s mural. While Toadie is understanding and no harm is done, Kyle beats himself up and decides it’s the final straw. He really is no good at anything and needs to take some serious action.

2. Elly and Finn fight their feelings

Elly is struggling in her new place and having to keep her distance from Finn, but Susan is proud that she is being so responsible. David and Aaron pick up on the fact they haven’t seen Finn for a while and invite him and Bea over, not realising they’re causing Elly more pain. Finn is forced to face Elly and sees her struggles, and it’s confronting for these two trying to fight their feelings.

3. Are Dipi and Shane heading for divorce?

Roxy and Shane are playing with fire. Their friendship is making Dipi uncomfortable and Sheila encourages her to do something to spice things up. But when she tries, she hits a huge set back thanks to Roxy, who gets herself blind drunk and calls on Shane to come riding in on his white horse, for which Dip lets her feelings be known. Later. Shane finds out that Dipi kept the accident with Gary a secret and he lets rip. Suddenly it looks like this couple are heading straight for the rocks.

4. Kyle finally proves himself

A glum Kyle is asked to run one last activity before quitting the Buddy Club and Terese is concerned he can’t handle the pressure. He’s nervous and can’t seem to control the session, so Terese is forced to step in. But when an incident happens and Kyle’s know how is needed, he is able to prove his worth. Is it enough to bring his confidence back up?

5. Finn makes a shock proposal

Susan isn’t aware that Finn and Elly start meeting up in secret when it becomes too much to fight their feelings. When it comes out, Susan is furious with the pair and reminds them of the damage their friendship could cause and they agree to step back from each other. Finn decides to focus on Bea, and decides to pop the question.

6. Hendrix makes a confession

Hendrix is eaten up by his guilt and finally confesses to Karl that he stole the Polaroid. Karl is disappointed and tells him to return it, but Chloe catches him in the act and dobs him in to Pierce. He storms over to the Kennedys’ to give Hendrix an earful, but when he arrives he finds his son in tears, and he’s hopeful this means he has a heart after all. But it’s too late, Chloe has put in a phone call that is about to turn their lives completely upside down.

Scenes air from Monday 13th January at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.