ditching-meat-and-dairy-for-‘veganuary’-sparks-a-drop-in-essential-nutrients,-study-shows

Ditching meat and dairy for ‘Veganuary’ sparks a drop in essential nutrients, the first research into temporary veganism has shown.

Oxford University teamed up with New Scientist magazine to follow 19 people who went vegan, and were asked to keep strict food diaries.

All changed their diets without help about what they should eat to mirror real-world conditions, and their choices were reviewed by nutritionists to find out what impact the change had on health.

After just one week experts found cholesterol and saturated fat had fallen considerably (89 per cent and 90 per cent respectively) and average daily calorie intake had reduced by 10 per cent on average.

Fibre intake was also up 30 per…