dita-von-teese-still-got-it-as-she-slays-at-final-jean-paul-gaultier-show

Dita Von Teese wasn’t about to let the side down at Jean Paul Gaultier’s final show before his retirement.

The 47-year-old model took to the runway in a minidress made of belts and she looked absolutely incredible.

As if we expected anything different.

Pairing the unconventional look, which also featured a corset element, with sparkly shoes, it was definitely a good send-off for the fashion icon.

Making her way to the audience, she could be seen grinning away for the designer’s final hurrah.

She wasn’t the only star making an appearance for the historic show, with Gigi Hadid giving us sailor vibes, while her sister Bella stunned in a sheer dress.

Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, and Irina Shayk were also among the models that took pride of place, showing off the unique pieces.

Paris Jackson also made her runway debut for the final show, looking pretty chuffed with herself backstage, rocking her boho look, as she rubbed shoulders with some of the modelling elite.

Boy George was even there to perform, so it sounds like it was one hell of a show.

Gaultier revealed he’s retiring after 50 years in the industry, taking his final bow at the epic show.

Dita previously opened up to Metro.co.uk about struggling with her confidence, explaining: ‘Sometimes I feel very confident, and then sometimes I don’t, but I can do my best to control those things that make me feel confident.

‘The whole basis for my shows was that I felt like I had confidence when I wore beautiful costumes, makeup and beautiful pink lights. It’s creating a fantasy and a spectacle. I couldn’t go up there and do a striptease show if someone told me how I had to do it, or if someone took away the things that make me feel good.

‘It’s like the weather… Some days it’s good, some days it’s not so good. Some days I don’t know how I’m ever going out there, or why anyone would ever want to see me perform. You just notice it and do your best to control the circumstances and get rid of negative thoughts.’

Safe to say she’s definitely still got it.





