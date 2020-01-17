distressing-video-shows-children-batter-girl,-5,-on-bus-home-from-school

Heartbreaking video footage shows a five year-old girl trying to defend herself from two schoolmates battering her on the bus home.

Audrey Billings was horrified to see her daughter’s schoolmates shove, punch and even elbow her in the face for around 15 minutes one afternoon in November last year.

The little girl can repeatedly be seen trying to fend off the violence, only for the youngsters who are bullying her to hit back even harder.

She told her mom what had happened, with Billings, of Dallas in Texas, unsatisfied with the school principal’s version of events.

Billings was then charged $600 for a redacted clip, and finally obtained the footage last Saturday, according to CNN.

She watched in horror as her daughter cried out for help, only for the bus’s driver to ignore her.

Billings said: ‘I was devastated. I cried.’

A Dallas Independent School District spokesman said that the driver who apparently ignored the little girl has been removed from the route.

The spokesman added: ‘students were disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

‘Dallas ISD has taken steps to improve our transportation services to further ensure the safety of students.

‘The district has provided additional training and monitoring.

‘We are dedicated to ensuring a safe environment for all students and remain committed to meeting the expectations of our parents and community.’