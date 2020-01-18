Home NEWS “Distressing News”: PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Shabana Azmi’s Injury

“Distressing News”: PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Shabana Azmi’s Injury

By
syed
-
4
0
“distressing-news”:-pm-modi-expresses-concern-over-shabana-azmi’s-injury

'Distressing News': PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Shabana Azmi's Accident

PM Narendra Modi said that the news of Shabana Azmi’s injury was “distressing.”

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his concern over actor Shabana Azmi’s accident at Mumbai-Pune expressway and wished her a speedy recovery.

PM Modi said in a tweet that the news of Shabana Azmi’s injury was “distressing.”

“The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery,” he said.

Ms Azmi’s collided with a truck near Khalapur area at Mumbai-Pune expressway.

She was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital and later shifted to multi-speciality Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

According to doctors, she has suffered head-injury and there was slight damage to backbone.

Her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling with her, escaped with a minor injury.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here