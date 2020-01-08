distressed-eastenders-fans-fear-chantelle-abuse-plot-will-end-in-a-grisly-death

Gray Atkins’ horrifying domestic abuse towards Chantelle has left EastEnders viewers “traumatised” and “heartbroken” over the past few months.

The solicitor’s physical violence and emotional manipulation towards his hairdresser wife has been getting progressively worse behind closed doors – with Chantelle’s family totally oblivious to what Gray is capable of.

How much more can Chantelle bear? (Credit: BBC)

On Tuesday night (January 7), soap fans were mortified when Gray broke Chantelle’s arm just hours after they returned from honeymoon.

After pressurising Chantelle to take a pregnancy test – thankfully negative – Gray quizzed Chantelle over a conversation she had with Jags in the shop, and it was clear he was seething with rage.

Chantelle is going to murder Gray. Repeat. Chantelle is going to murder Gray.

In a rage, Gray lashed out, grabbed her arm and, as she tried to pull away he twisted it, causing it to break.

EastEnders fans hope Jags will be the one to save Chantelle from her abuser (Credit: BBC)

Even more grotesque, Chantelle was then seen apologising to Gray, saying it was her fault!

As Gray and Chantelle got in the car to drive to the hospital, Chantelle began blaming herself, saying: “It’s my fault really, I can do some stupid things when it comes to us, can’t I?”

Many fans now fear the abusive relationship will end in blood shed.

Gray blames his past for his toxic behaviour (Credit: BBC)

One tweeted: “This Gray and Chantelle storyline is too much for me to handle. It makes me sick to my stomach because I have this feeling he’s going to kill her. #EastEnders.”

Another said: “If Chantelle doesn’t leave soon, she’ll be either seriously injured or dead. Gray won’t change. You need to leave for you and the children. Your mothers don’t bring you into the world to be abused by someone, be it man or woman! #EastEnders.”

A third added: “I know the idea of Chantelle dying is deeply upsetting to all of us and is hardly the nicest outcome to consider. But redeeming Gray is a dangerous path to take. Him killing her is much more realistic – just look at statistics. #EastEnders would serve DA victims better with the truth.”

“This storyline with Chantelle and Gray is reminding me so much of Murdered by my Boyfriend, and I have a gut feeling it’ll have the same ending,” warned one more.

Others think it will be Gray who meets a sticky end, with one writing: “This whole Gray/Chantelle story has got to lead to a gruesome exit for Gray sooner or later? #EastEnders.”

Another said: “Gray will die by Chantelle or a member of the family.”

A third wrote: “Chantelle is going to murder Gray. Repeat. Chantelle is going to murder Gray.”

“How much more is Chantelle going to take before she leaves Gray? I bet she ends up stabbing him or something…” said one more, and another wrote: “So when is Chantelle going to kill Gray and bury him under the cellar of the Queen Vic? No one has been buried under there for a while?”

Viewers know that Chantelle lied to her mum about her latest injuries, claiming she fell on the stairs… But surely it’s only a matter of time before Karen guesses the truth about her son-in-law?

Could Karen be the one to expose Gray? Or even kill him?

How do you want the Chantelle/Gray storyline to end? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!