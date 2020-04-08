distance-from-her-mother,-doria-ragland-despite-being-in-same-place-has-left-duchess-of-sussex,-meghan-markle-heartbroken.

Meghan Markle is reportedly heartbroken as she hasn’t met her mother, Doria Ragland despite having moved to LA over a week ago.

Everyone who keeps themselves updated with the royal family are certainly familiar with Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland. Doria is remembered by many for her appearance in 2018 at the royal wedding of her daughter at St. George’s chapel. She was seen waving at the crowd, gleaming with a warm smile. A native of Los Angeles, she has since been seen in England multiple times alongside her daughter and her daughter’s new family.

In the last several months, there were ongoing rumours about the possible relocation of Doria to England, to be closer to Meghan and her family. However, that did not happen. Instead Meghan and Harry decided to exit the royal family and shift to Los Angeles along with their baby, Archie.

Credit: Getty Images

Ragland is said to have a very cordial relationship with Prince Charles and Camilla. She has also been invited to the royal family’s Christmas celebration many times.

Doria is said to have flown down to England from LA, when her grandson Archie was born. It is clear that Doria is a very doting mother to Meghan as she is closely associated with all her daughter’s family affairs. So, it wasn’t much of a surprise when they chose LA as their new location of residence. It was clearly in order to be closer to their mom, Doria.

However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harry and Meghan are following strict quarantine measures to keep themselves safe. Hence, they haven’t been able to meet Doria, in spite of living in the same town. Sources in media report that Duchess of Sussex has been Facetiming and communicating over WhatsApp with her mother and is waiting to meet her as soon as the situation gets better.