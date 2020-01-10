dissident-republican-easter-parade-‘a-kick-in-the-teeth,’-says-lyra-mckee-friend







Lyra McKee was shot as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Derry.

One of Lyra McKee’s closest friends has called on people in Londonderry to stay away from a dissident republican Easter commemoration planned just days before the first anniversary of the murdered journalist’s death.

Kathleen Bradley described as “a kick in the teeth” plans by the National Republican Commemoration Committee – close associates of the dissident group Soared – to stage its Easter commemoration on April 13 in Derry.

She said she believes the “apology” from the IRA issued days ago was an attempt to soften attitudes to this parade.

While the route has not yet been published it may pass close to where Ms McKee was fatally wounded by a dissident gunman on April 18, last year.

Ms Bradley said: “We can now see what their apology was really about – it was their attempt to soften the blow of this parade taking place in Derry.

“As one of Lyra’s closest friends in this city – this city where she found her partner, lived and planned to stay – I would call on people to stay away from this parade.

“The feedback that we have received from the people in Derry is that groups like the IRA and Saoradh are not wanted and people do not accept that these groups are out acting on their behalf.