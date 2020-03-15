‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ Here is a primer on AMC’s new Jejune Institute-inspired drama

Now that both are involved with the Elsewhere Society, they take on the next challenge together. But they view the game through different lenses. Peter flirts with the idea that the game is real, whereas Simone believes that the curious surrounding happenings are to be taken as a sort of entertainment,

Immediately afterward, they meet the rest of their Society-assigned family. The family includes eccentric genius Fredwynn (André Benjamin) and a nervous, curious older woman named Janice (Sally Field). Now all of them together, follow the clues to solve the mystery.

Segel, who created the show and is directing its first episode, tells that the story was inspired by “The Institute,” which is a 2013 documentary about Jejune. Segel says that he was completely drawn by the whole concept. Segel managed to earn the rights to the story and ran with some of the real game’s elements like a dancing Bigfoot, but the “family” of four main protagonists was his idea.

What will happen next? That you’ll have to leave it to Segel’s own divine imagination.“Dispatches from Elsewhere” has debuted on March 1 on AMC.