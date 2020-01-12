dispatch:-tens-of-thousands-of-haitians-living-in-misery-a-decade-after-the-earthquake

Louis Appolos thought he was heading for a better life. His home had been flattened in the massive earthquake which hit Haiti ten years ago on Sunday, killing over 300,000 people. He heard word that there was space to live up in the hills, in an area on the outskirts of Port au Prince known as Canaan.

And so he collected the remnants of his life in the impoverished Delmas 4 district, and moved up into the hills with his family.

“But there was nothing here,” he recalls. “We arrived, and there was no one from the government. So we just asked around to find a free spot, and called it our own. We just had to guess how big an area we could claim.”

The 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rocked Haiti 10 years ago killed over 300,000 people, wiped out almost a fifth of government employees, and left 1.5 million homeless.

Cholera broke out, introduced to the country by UN peacekeepers, which killed 10,000 people and infected 800,000 more.

Aid money poured into the Caribbean nation, and Bill Clinton – who spent his 1975 honeymoon with Hillary in Haiti – was made co-chair of the Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC). Sean Penn became the unofficial mayor of a homeless camp; Oprah Winfrey and Kim Kardashian jetted in to see for themselves.