Disney’s Mulan Suspended (Delayed) due to Coronavirus Pandemic? is Every Movie Getting Cancelled?

With Coronavirus spreading in every country and people are asked to avoid public spaces and crowds. The deadly virus has also affected the film industry as well with several film screenings and production getting delayed.

Disney Is Withholding Some Of Their Big Projects Due To The Deadly Coronavirus Attack!

During this time of crisis, Disney has announced the delay of three bug spring releases, including Mulan and The New Mutants; Broadway shows and all the Disney parks are also going to be closed. Now that the NBA has suspended its season, and major cultural events have been postponed or canceled, including SXSW, E3, and Coachella as well. Even some show production is also on hold.

To ensure everyone’s safety the Chinese and European premieres of Mulan had previously been delayed as well. This time has been very important for China as the biggest films of China’s year are usually scheduled to release during the Lunar New Year holiday, near the end of January. The official Twitter site has also announced the official news and assured fans that after the delay the film will come very soon. Take a look at the Twitter post.

BREAKING: Disney’s #Mulan has been officially postponed. If you have already purchased a ticket, please stay tuned for a refund notice. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused! pic.twitter.com/OaBI7ze2dN — GSC (@GSCinemas) March 12, 2020

The Film Screening And Release Are Delayed To Ensure Everyone’s Safety!

However, with the mounting fear of Coronavirus spreading through big crowds and even physical touch, film theatres are all shut down. This has led to Huanxi, the distributor of the Chinese blockbuster Lost in Russia, announcing on January 22 that the film would premiere online for free.

This sudden delay is ensured after keeping everyone’s safety in mind. The Coronavirus attack has taken thousands under its deadly pangs. Big banners are all delaying their films due to the pandemic situation.