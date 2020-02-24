disney+’s-love,-simon-series-is-moving-to-hulu

Now Playing

The forthcoming Love, Simon sequel series is getting a new streaming home before it launches this summer. Previously created for Disney+, the series is now moving to Hulu for its debut during Pride Month in June.Per The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, Disney is also giving the show the new title of Love, Victor and has already opened a writer’s room for a second season of the nascent series. Disney did not immediately respond to TV Guide’s request for comment.

The decision to move the series to Hulu is reportedly the result of the 10-episode first season’s depictions of themes like alcohol use, marital problems, and sexual exploration which were deemed too mature for Disney+’s kid-oriented audience. High Fidelity, which is now streaming, also moved to Hulu for similar reasons. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!Based on Greg Berlanti’s 2018 film, Love, Victor will center on Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School — the same school as Nick Robinson’s Simon Spier in the original film. The show will follow the titular character’s journey of self-exploration as he adjusts to a new school in a new city while also struggling with his sexuality and other issues at home.

Though Berlanti will not be involved, Love, Simon screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker will executive-produce and serve as co-showrunners alongside This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.Love, Victor will debut on Hulu in June. Love, SimonPhoto: Ben Rothstein, 20th Century Fox