disney+’s-hocus-pocus-2-movie-sets-director

Update 3/4/20: Get your black-flame candles ready to light because Disney+’s Hocus Pocus sequel is ready to bring this story back to life. Director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages, and the upcoming Enchanted sequel) has been tapped to direct Hocus Pocus 2 for the streaming service, Variety reported on Wednesday.Hocus Pocus 2 has reportedly not recruited any of the original stars of the 1993 cult Halloween classic to return to their roles, yet, but Disney is said to be hopeful that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy can reprise the Sanderson sisters for the pic.

Disney+ did not respond to TV Guide’s request for comment.

Previously 10/24/19: It’s a sequel 26 years in the making — another Hocus Pocus movie is currently being batted around at Disney+, Collider reports. Jen D’Angelo, a Workaholics writer and co-producer, has been tapped to write the script and find a way to include the original film’s stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. None of the three have signed on as of yet, but executives at Disney+ are reportedly hopeful.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!Box office numbers for Hocus Pocus weren’t off the charts back in 1993, but the movie has become a beloved Halloween staple that has maintained a cult following through the years. And if someone utters the phrase, “Oh look. Another glorious morning,” you know that person is quoting Hocus Pocus. Freeform is airing the movie a whopping 33 times throughout the month of October this year. D’Angelo’s credits also include the short-lived Fox comedy L.A. to Vegas, on which she had been a writer and producer, and CBS’ short-lived Happy Together. Disney+ has not yet responded to TV Guide’s request for confirmation.The Disney+ streaming service launches Tuesday, Nov. 12. Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Hocus PocusPhoto: ANDREW COOPER, ©1993 BUENA VISTA PICTURES