disney-to-furlough-employees-‘whose-jobs-aren’t-necessary-at-this-time’-starting-april-19

Walt Disney said Thursday that it has made the “difficult” decsion to furlough employees “whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time” after April 18 due the economic hit from the coronavirus and uncertainties as to when large chunks of its business will be operational again.

STATEMENT FROM THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY REGARDING CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss, and has required all of us to make sacrifices. Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses. Disney employees have received full pay and benefits during this time, and we’ve committed to paying them through April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of compensation. However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time. The furlough process will begin on April 19, and all impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period. They will receive full healthcare benefits, plus the cost of employee and company premiums will be paid by Disney, and those enrolled in Disney Aspire will have continued access to the education program. Additionally, employees with available paid time off can elect to use some or all of it at the start of the furlough period and, once furloughed, they are eligible to receive an extra $600 per week in federal compensation through the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill, as well as state unemployment insurance.