disney-plus-wins-super-bowl-with-falcon,-wandavision-and-loki-trailer

Marvel Studios’ THOR: RAGNAROK..Loki (Tom Hiddleston)..Ph: Teaser Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2017 Watch the new teaser trailer for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wandavision, and Loki that aired during Super Bowl 54!There were a lot of winners at Super Bowl 54. The Kansas City Chiefs, literally, won the game. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira stole the show at halftime. We have a different big winner of the night in mind, though, and it’s Disney Plus.Marvel fans waited a long time to see the first look at the new Marvel shows heading to Disney Plus in the near future, and we got not one first look, but THREE first looks at the new Marvel shows Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wandavision, and Loki!I think we were all expecting to see a teaser for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I was shocked to see clips from Wandavision and Loki, as well.In the teaser trailer, we get to see Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, whipping Captain America’s shield around, followed by Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan, and Zemo, played by Daniel Bruhl.Then, we get to see what looks to be Marvel’s wildest series yet, Wandavision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. I have virtually no idea what this series is about, but I’m so excited for it!At the very end, we also got out first look at Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, since Avengers: Endgame. The best part of the whole trailer, in my opinion, was Loki saying “I’m going to burn this place to the ground.” That’s what we want to see!Check out the teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus shows!Unfortunately, we didn’t find out the release date for these shows, but Wandavision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier are expected to be added to Netflix in 2020.Look, Disney Plus was a super big deal when it launched back in November 2019. The Mandalorian quickly became one of the biggest and most popular shows in the world. Since that show ended, it’s been a rough month at Disney Plus. We haven’t seen much good and new content, and this trailer, while it didn’t announce the release date for these shows, it did what it was supposed to do: get Marvel fans hyped for these new shows!We’ll let you know more about Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wandavision and Loki when we find out!