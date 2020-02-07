disney-plus-celebrates-valentine’s-day-with-fairy-tale-weddings-and-more

DISNEY FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS – Episode 203 “A Flashy Proposal” (Disney /Jenna Henderson) CLARISSA & WILLIAM Disney Plus celebrates love on Valentine’s Day 2020 with an extravaganza of shows and movies that will melt your heart, starting with new episodes of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.Valentine’s Day is all about love and no one promotes love better than Disney with its wide variety of movies and shows about love. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, the new season, premieres on Disney Plus on Feb. 14.Fairy Tale Weddings started in 2017 and provides viewers a glimpse into some of the most romantic weddings happening at one of Disney’s locations.In the new season, you will see romantic proposals, princess weddings, and more happening, as these couples living their “happily ever after.”Disney shared the trailer for the new series, and we have shared that trailer below.If watching these incredible weddings isn’t enough to put you in that romantic mood, Disney has provided a good list of romantic movies to watch on Disney Plus. We shared some of the top picks below:The AristocatsBeauty and the Beast (1991)Cinderella (1950)Hercules (1997)The Little MermaidOne Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)The Princess and the FrogRiley’s First Date?Robin Hood (1973)Sleeping BeautySnow White and the Seven DwarfsTangledUpWALL-EI loved all the Disney classics, especially Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. One Hundred and One Dalmatians is also very sweet. I’d recommend any of those movies for Valentine’s Day.If an animated movie isn’t quite what you are looking for this Valentine’s Day, check out one of these movies on Disney Plus:10 Things I Hate About YouAladdin (2019)High School MusicalNever Been KissedPrincess Diaries 2: The Royal EngagementSplash Tuck EverlastingWhile You Were SleepingIf you’re a fan of The Simpsons, there are nine Valentine’s Day-themed episodes available to stream on Disney Plus, as well.We’d also recommend Forky Asks a Question: “What is Love?” and the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp (2019).Happy Valentine’s Day!