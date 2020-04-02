disney+-originals-including-‘the-mandalorian’-head-to-the-middle-east-in-osn-deal

Disney+ originals are to be distributed through a third-party for the first time after the House of Mouse struck a deal with Middle East pay-TV and streaming operator OSN.

From April 9, Disney+ original movies and series, such as Lady And The Tramp and The Mandalorian, will be available in OSN’s 17 markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Egypt.

Disney has no current plans to launch Disney+ in the Middle East following the streamer going live across Europe last month. The service will also launch in India on Friday.

Amit Malhotra, Disney’s regional lead for content sales and distribution, said: “Given that we currently do not plan to launch Disney+ as a standalone service in the region in the near future, we are pleased to work with OSN to bring Disney+ Originals to viewers in the Middle East.”

OSN chief executive Patrick Tillieux added: “Adding Disney+ Originals to our boxes and streaming services is a huge milestone for us and reinforces our commitment to offering premium content to our regional audience from only the most exceptional brands.”