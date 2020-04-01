disney+-hotstar-to-launch-in-india-on-april-3,-new-subscription-plan-revealed

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 10: 12 [IST]

Star India on Tuesday has officially announced the launch of the new streaming service Disney+, in India by upgrading their streaming app Hotstar on April 3. The collaboration app will now be called Disney+Hotstar and will be available to subscribers in languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Disney+ launch gives viewers access to all Disney content including MCU, Star Wars, Disney TV shows, with 250 superhero and animated films and over 100 series including Disney+ Originals like The Mandalorian besides the Hotstar specials and Bollywood releases, the company said in a statement. "With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people's lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this. "We hope the power of Disney's storytelling, delivered through Hotstar's technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times," Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said. The subscription will be available as Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium along with the ad-supported basic tier for non-subscribers. According to the statement, all existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to their respective new subscription plan and will be charged the new rates upon renewal. Subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium with the new plan will be charged Rs 1499 for a year, instead of Rs 999 for the additional access to Disney's content in multiple languages. A separate Disney+ section will help users navigate content by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic and Parents can also navigate through the kids-safe mode to access age-appropriate content. Non-Subcribers will continue to get access to free content such as daily TV shows, a library of blockbuster movies, LIVE and on-demand news and major sporting events such IPL, BCCI cricket series, Premier League, and more.