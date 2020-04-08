disney+-hotstar:-so-what-can-kids-watch-on-the-streaming-platform-during-lockdown

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10: 14 [IST]

After much wait, finally, Disney+ began its streaming service in India with Hotstar on April 3, 2020. Alongside Disney's content, the platform showcases content from Pixar, MCU, Star Wars And National Geographic. With many originals of these own to make still, Disney+ Hotstar also offers an array of kids special content. From superhero movies, unrivalled animated films, popular kids shows and released Bollywood blockbusters recently. Listed below are our top picks for Kids to catch up through the quarantine period. The Jungle Book (2016) Following a threat from the tiger Sher Khan, a man-cub named Mowgli embarks on a journey of self-discovery by using panther Bagheera and free-spirited bear Baloo. Frozen II Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven and olaf leave Arendelle to go to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They attempt to discover the origin of Elsa's powers to conserve their kingdom. Gaju Bhai Meet Gaju Bhai, the superstar of 'Jollywood', where everything is good jolly! Just like a Bollywood pot-boiler this show has everything – Action, Comedy, Drama, Song & Dance! One dimension isn't enough for Gaju Bhai, who always saves your day regardless of what! Simple Samosa Samosa can be an enthusiastic hero with a warm heart, making him feel for his fellow citizens. Samosa is definitely ready for challenging. If there is a problem he'll solve it. Samosa sometimes exaggerates his heroic tales, but he'll always intensify , day and assist in saving the! Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man Spider-Man, in the animated series battles evil with a fresh team of teen training and colleagues from S.H.I.E.L.D. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Mickey and his friends Minnie, Donald, Pluto, Daisy, Goofy, Pete, Clarabelle and much more continue fun and educational adventures. The Lion King Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his royal destiny however, not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the brand new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother, and former heir to the throne, has plans of their own. The Incredible Hulk Bruce Banner, a scientist away from home from the government, must look for a cure for the monster he becomes whenever he loses his temper. The film takes us on his journey of locating the cure. Marvel's Avengers Assemble The further adventures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's mightiest superhero team. The animated series exists in exactly the same universe because the films, but follows the comics for more adventurous stories. Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa Catch Timon and Pumbaa with an increase of Lion King characters, taking advantage of their amount of time in the Jungle beneath the new king's rule. Both make more friends and help Simmba take charge.