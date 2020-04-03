🔥Disney Has Set New Release Dates For Black Widow, Mulan And More🔥

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on the theatrical calendar, with movies that were supposed to be hitting the big screen soon before forced to vacate their slots. Disney couldn’t escape taking this course of action, delaying movies like Black Widow and Mulan due to the coronavirus craziness.

Well, now the Mouse House has finally given new dates for those movies and plenty more. First off, Mulan, which was originally supposed to come out on March 27, is now slated for July 24, and Black Widow, which was primed for May 1, will now open on November 6. Then there’s Jungle Cruise, which had been the movie occupying Mulan’s new date and has now been pushed back to July 30, 2021, i.e. basically a full year.

While there had been speculation on if any of the above movies would have their theatrical release scrapped and be moved to Disney+, that will not be the case at all, and you’ll still be able to enjoy them on the silver screen. Artemis Fowl, on the other hand, is now directly debuting on Disney+, with the film adaptation of the same-named, Eoin Colfer-penned fantasy novel having its May 29 theatrical release tossed aside.