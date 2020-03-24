Disney+ Goes Live In Europe, Providing Some Balm During The Coronavirus Crisis

Disney+ has officially launched in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, with France joining the party on April 7 to help ease internet congestion.
The streaming service has gone live more than four months after it first launched in the U.S. and is stocked with more than 500 films, classic shows such as The Simpsons, and 26 original series and movies, including the first two episodes of The Mandalorian.
Users can access Disney+ through a range of platforms, including iOS, Android and Amazon, gaming consoles like the Xbox One, and smart TVs including LG and Samsung. In the UK, Sky users can also access the app through Sky Q.

Many Twitter users noted that the Disney+ launch was well-timed after the UK and other parts of Europe were put on lockdown to stymie the coronavirus outbreak. “Thank you @disneyplus you came just at the right time,” tweeted Nick Ede in a sentiment that was typical of others.
Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, said: “Launching in seven markets simultaneously marks a new milestone for Disney+. As the streaming home for Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, Disney+ delivers high-quality, optimistic storytelling that fans expect from our brands, now available broadly, conveniently, and permanently on Disney+. We humbly hope that this service can bring some much-needed moments of respite for families during these difficult times.”

