One of the titles that generated surprise in its presentation was Disney Dreamlight Valley, which mixes the classic Disney characters with the whole world of a simulator, aspiring to be the quintessential life game. As a result of the above, now Disney Dreamlight Valley will have its first major update next week, which will arrive with new content for the game.

Via Twitterthe game’s official account has revealed that the new content It’s coming to all Game Pass Early Access players on October 19. Along with bug fixes and mechanics, the game will also bring a new villain, better known as Scar from The Lion King, who will make his arrival to further fuel the living world of Disney.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will have its first major update next week

Disney Dreamlight Valley Impressions

In addition to the arrival of the remembered Scar, A kind of battle pass will also be included, which will have to be purchased with real money in order to advance in the levels and unlock unique rewards. Let’s remember that this game is currently in early access, so the final version should arrive next year, solving many of the problems that have been found. Also, characters from the Toy Story franchise will be included, so that players can live all the adventures of the classic characters.

Good news for all lovers of Disney Dreamlight Valley, which has turned out to be an excellent and eye-catching life simulator, but in true Disney style. We will have to see how Gameloft maintains the interest of the players with the content, but for now is being a success on Xbox Game Pass.